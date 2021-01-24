Sunday, January 24, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Lifestyle Video
  5. Know effective remedies from Swami Ramdev to cure epilepsy

Lifestyle Videos

Know effective remedies from Swami Ramdev to cure epilepsy

Aloe vera and Giloy juice are helpful in beating epilepsy. Swami Ramdev also suggests taking one tablet of Ashwashila thrice.
Mirgi Ka Dora Ka Ilaj Mirgi Ka Ayurvedic Ilaj Mirgi Ka Ramban Ilaj Mirgi Ko Jad Se Khatam Kare Epilepsy Treatment In Hindi Epilepsy Treatment By Yoga Yoga For Epilepsy

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News