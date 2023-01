Updated on: January 13, 2023 23:55 IST

Kurukshetra: How many opposition will support Rahul Gandhi? | Bharat Jodo Yatra | Congress

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday invited leaders of 21 like-minded parties to join the concluding function of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar on January 30.