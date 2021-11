Updated on: November 09, 2021 21:25 IST

Kurukshetra: BJP hits back at Congress over Rafale jet deal allegations

A big Congress vs Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) war has erupted over the Rafale fighter jet deal. Moments after the Congress, citing media reports, charged that kickbacks were paid, the BJP on Tuesday hit back describing the grand old party as the house of 'corruption'.