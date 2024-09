Updated on: September 28, 2024 23:24 IST

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: How did Israel eliminate Nasrallah?

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah has been killed in an Israeli attack, according to claims made by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Saturday. As reported by the Times of Israel, the IDF stated that they conducted an airstrike on Hezbollah's headquarters in Beirut, Lebanon,