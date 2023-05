Updated on: May 13, 2023 23:24 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Will PM Modi win 300 seats in 2024 even after losing the Karnataka elections?

Counting 273 days are left for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the target of both Modi's party and his opponents' party is 273 seats. Elections are less than a year away and Modi's party has lost an election..where there are 28 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.