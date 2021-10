Published on: October 28, 2021 21:34 IST

Haqikat Kya Hai: What is PK's prediction for PM Modi in 2024?

Even the fiercest opponents of PM Modi are very worried today. And the reason is Prashant Kishor's prediction, who took the credit of helping Mamata Banerjee secure Bengal in 2021, also believes that Modi will emerge victorious in 2024. Watch this special report.