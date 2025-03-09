- News
- Video
- Haqikat Kya Hai
- Haqiqat Kya Hai : Is holding someone's feet only left for Nitish Kumar?
Haqikat Kya Hai
Updated on:
Haqiqat Kya Hai : Is holding someone's feet only left for Nitish Kumar?
Is Bihar CM Nitish Kumar ill? Is his condition like that of being unconscious? Is he unable to perform his duties in the government? How true are the statements made by Tejashwi Yadav regarding the health of Bihar Chief Minister? What did Nitish Kumar say in his 15-minute speech?
Advertisement
Advertisement