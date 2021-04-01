Richa Rathore aka Nandani opens-up on why Darsh is helping her to run away for marriage
Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik to enter the serial Pandya Store
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Sirat is shocked to find out about her look alike
Recommended Video
Richa Rathore aka Nandani opens-up on why Darsh is helping her to run away for marriage
Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik to enter the serial Pandya Store
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Sirat is shocked to find out about her look alike
Actor Karanvir Sharma all set to make his TV debute after Bollywood
Top News
Mamata cries cheating in Nandigram, raises question over EC's 'silence'
Bengal has decided, Didi must go: PM Modi at Uluberia rally
Day after Pak nod to importing cotton, sugar from India, Imran Khan takes a U-turn
Assembly polls Phase 2 LIVE: 79% voting in West Bengal, 72% in Assam so far
Lucknow's Fun Mall sealed by administration for failing to follow Covid protocols
'Goons from other states...', says Mamata after Suvendu's convoy attacked in Nandigram
Latest News
Opinion | Hindu card: Why Mamata revealed her gotra?
Late actor Kader Khan's eldest son Abdul Quddus passes away
Kuldeep Yadav says not playing regularly affected his bowling length
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect Trailer Out! R Madhavan makes his directorial debut with a grasping story
I haven't seen such a bad election as this one, says CM Mamata Banerjee
BJP will get more than 200 seats in Bengal, says PM Modi in Jaynagar
Violent clash errupts after Mamata Banerjee arrives at a polling booth in Nandigram, RAF deployed
Clashes errupt between TMC, BJP workers in Nandigram
TV actor Vijayendra Kumeria talks about his show Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha
Bengal has decided, Didi must go: PM Modi at Uluberia rally
Lucknow's Fun Mall sealed by administration for failing to follow Covid protocols
Opinion | Hindu card: Why Mamata revealed her gotra?
The curious case of UP-registered ambulance used by Mukhtar Ansari for court visit
BJP leader Anwar Khan attacked by terrorists in Nowgam of Jammu and Kashmir, cop killed
Suvendu Adhikari convoy attacked in Nandigram allegedly by TMC workers, India TV reporter injured
Assembly polls Phase 2 LIVE: Over 37% voter turnout recorded till 11 am in Bengal, 27% in Assam
'Time has come to unite against BJP': Mamata writes to Sonia, Pawar and others
BJP vs TMC war witnesses entry of Rohingya, 'demons' after Mamata's 'Shandilya gotra' remark
Bengal polls second phase: Polling in 30 constituencies including Nandigram on April 1. Check list
Day after Pak nod to importing cotton, sugar from India, Imran Khan takes a U-turn
Website of global parliamentary alliance on China suffers cyber attack
California office building shooting kills 4, including child
'Wall Street didn't build this country': Joe Biden unveils USD 2 trillion investment plan
Pakistan finally relents, allows import of sugar, cotton from India after nearly 2 years
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect Trailer Out! R Madhavan makes his directorial debut with a grasping story
Late actor Kader Khan's eldest son Abdul Quddus passes away
Rajinikanth dedicates Dada Saheb Phalke award to those responsible for his rise
Rohit Shetty's quirky message as he gets COVID vaccine: Don’t be khatron ke khiladi in real life
Godzilla vs Kong Box Office Report: Film earns Rs 37.92 cr at Indian box office
Oppo F19 to launch in India on April 6: What to expect
Twitter users can now add stickers to Fleets: Here's how it works
COVID-19 vaccination third phase: How to register for vaccine via Aarogya Setu app
PUBG Lite shutting down globally on April 29: Here's why
Apple to fix battery issues in iPhone 11 via iOS 14.5 update
Wipro buying Australian firm Ampion for Rs 858 crore
SBI outage: Online, App, YONO, UPI services down for maintenance activities
GST collections at record high of Rs 1.23 lakh crore in March
Anil Ambani's debt-laden Reliance Infrastructure sells Santacruz centre to YES Bank
Buy rating for Reliance Industries, target price Rs 2,500
Ajay Devgn to Rashmika Mandanna: Celebs flaunt high style quotient as they get snapped
Happy Birthday Ram Charan: A look at actor's love story with Upasana Kamineni (PICS)
Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone THESE pictures are proof of Bollywood celebrities' love for food
Rani Mukerji, Sanjay Kapoor-Maheep, Farah Khan visit birthday girl Sunita Kapoor| PICS
Rashami Desai looks like a breath of fresh air in her latest Instagram pictures
As COVID-19 cases see sharp rise, what type of mask should children wear?
Mindful eating in times of work from home
Know about Multiple myeloma cancer, symptoms and treatment
Stop believing these coronavirus myths as India experiences fast-growing COVID second wave
COVID19: Pandemic stress, boredom linked to increased smoking
What's next mayonnaise coffee? Netizens can't decide if they want Delhi's 'butter coffee'
Hera Pheri turns 21: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal's funny dialogues light up Twitter
Viral Video: Parrot singing Beyonce's 'If I Were A Boy' baffles Internet
Bobby Deol, are you a time traveller? Funny video of actor doing 'swab test' on Aishwarya in 1997
Holi 2021: Tweeple celebrate festival of colours with COVID memes, jokes and songs. What about you?
April Fools' Day 2021: Wishes, Jokes, Quotes, HD Images, WhatsApp Messages & Facebook Statuses
Vastu Tips: These 10 things in the house make Goddess Lakshmi upset
Horoscope April 1: Cancerians to have monetary benefits, know about other zodiacs
Panchkarma to Kansya massage, Ayurvedic tips on beauty and wellness care post Holi
Horoscope 31 March: Capricorn people need to check their anger today, know about other zodiac signs