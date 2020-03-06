Saturday, March 07, 2020
     
Tiger Shroff's action-packed 'Baaghi 3' impresses moviegoers

Third instalment of 'Baaghi' franchise was released country-wide on March 06. 'Baaghi 3' stars Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor aced their roles in action movie, feel audience.

