The special star cast of Neeraj Pandey's web series 'Special OPS' interacts with media

Divya Dutta, Sana Khan, Karan Thacker, Kay Kay Menon and other star casts of Neeraj Pandey's 'Special OPS' talk about their experience while working in the web series. Divya who has previously worked with Neeraj in Special 26 before said that sometim