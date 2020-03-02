Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff who is ready to entertain fans with his upcoming triquel 'Baaghi 3
'Baaghi 3' actors on promotional spree
Shraddha, Riteish enthused for action-packed 'Baaghi 3'
Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and other Bollywood Divas walk the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week 2020
Recommended Video
'Baaghi 3' actors on promotional spree
Shraddha, Riteish enthused for action-packed 'Baaghi 3'
Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and other Bollywood Divas walk the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week 2020
Saina Nehwal Biopic: Shraddha Kapoor starts shooting for the film
Top News
Police appeal for calm as rumours of violence spark panic across Delhi
New York confirms first case of coronavirus; France closes Louvre
2nd Test: New Zealand complete series whitewash with 7-wicket win over India in Christchurch
Rajinikanth says willing to play any role to maintain peace in country
India vs New Zealand: India suffer first Test series whitewash in 8 years
Budget Session of Parliament to resume today
Latest News
India drop massive points in World Test Championship; New Zealand rise to No.3
Thappad Box Office Collection Day 3: Taapsee Pannu's film earns decent numbers on the opening Sunday
Happy Birthday Tiger Shroff: These videos of the Baaghi star prove he's an ultimate fitness freak
IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: Injury scare for India as Mohammed Shami hit by Tim Southee on shoulder
Will be first to welcome if Sidhu joins our party: AAP Pubjab chief Bhagwant Mann
Govt will unravel conspiracy, if any, behind Delhi violence: MoS Home G Kishan Reddy
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi presents chadar at Ajmer dargah
'You are lying': MoS Anurag Thakur quips, when asked if he raised 'desh ke ghaddaron ko' slogan
AAP, BJP two sides of same coin: Congress on Delhi govt's nod in Kanhaiya sedition case
Budget Session of Parliament to resume today
Police appeal for calm as rumours of violence spark panic across Delhi
Rajinikanth says willing to play any role to maintain peace in country
Delhi violence victims start receiving immediate assistance
ADM attacked with cricket bat in Ghaziabad, one held
New York confirms first case of coronavirus; France closes Louvre
Pete Buttigieg ends historic presidential campaign, urges unity
5.7 magnitude earthquake hits eastern Philippines
Two missiles strike Baghdad's green zone near US embassy
COVID-19 cases surge to 36 in United Kingdom
Happy Birthday Tiger Shroff: These videos of the Baaghi star prove he's an ultimate fitness freak
Thappad Box Office Collection Day 3: Taapsee Pannu's film earns decent numbers on the opening Sunday
Raveena Tandon takes an auto ride to niece's mehendi ceremony. Watch video
Deepika Padukone breaks into lungi dance while working out, watch fun video
Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday enjoy bike ride in style. See leaked photos
2nd Test, Day 1: Indian batsmen allow New Zealand to seize momentum with reckless shots
Riteish Deshmukh's younger son Rahyl is a ball of energy and these pics are proofs
Tara Sutaria and Ileana D'Cruz show us how to slay in black
1st Test: New Zealand thrash India by 10 wickets in Wellington, take 1-0 lead
Sridevi death anniversary: How legendary actress ruled South cinemas before stepping into Bollywood
Live Score India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3: Latham, Williamson fall but NZ inch closer to win
IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: Injury scare for India as Mohammed Shami hit by Tim Southee on shoulder
El Clasico: Real Madrid return to top of La Liga with 2-0 win over Barcelona
2nd Test: Virat Kohli could land in trouble after animated send-offs to Kane Williamson, Tom Latham
Thala arrives in den! MS Dhoni reaches Chennai ahead of IPL 2020
Tik Tok star lays out grains of rice to show Jeff Bezos' enormous wealth, watch viral video
Antarctica snow turns blood red in viral pictures
A German artist is on a mission to end garbage woes of Kerala beach
Zomato's 'Happy Rider' has taken over the internet. And we are happy too
Muslim man from Meerut prints photos of Hindu Gods on wedding invite
Bihar assembly passes unanimous resolution in favour of caste-based census
Elections for Gujarat's 4 Rajya Sabha seats on March 26
Polls to 55 Rajya Sabha seats on March 26: Election Commission
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: How to register as a voter?
Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat bypolls postponed after security threat
Horoscope for March 2, 2020 (Bhavishyavani): Check astrology prediction for Pisces, Aries and others
Vastu Tips: Swept away garbage should not be thrown outside the house. Here's why
Green space can reduce violent crime in cities
Horoscope February 29, 2020: Here's how the Leap Day will turn out for Pisces, Aquarius and others
Radhika Madan asks women to not feel awkward with bra straps showing
PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 update releasing on March 3: Here's what to expect
Redmi Note 8 Pro to soon start receiving Android 10 update: How to download
Vivo Apex 2020 concept phone unveiled: Here's how it looks
Realme 5 Pro, Realme X start receiving Android 10 based RealmeUI update: How to download
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite 512GB variant launched in India: Price, specifications and more
NTA APRIT Result 2020 expected today. Direct link
RSCIT Result 2020 for January Exam declared. Direct link to download
SSC CHSL Tier 2 Result 2018 declared. Here's how to check
ICSI CS Executive Results 2019 declared. Direct link to download
ICSI CS Professional result 2019 declared. Direct link to download