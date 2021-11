Updated on: November 14, 2021 10:44 IST

Tirth: Visit Ambaji Temple in Banaskantha, Gujarat

The temple of Amba Ji located in Gujarat is considered to be one of the 51 Shaktipeeths. It is believed that on this stone, the footprint and charioteer of the mother are built here. After the visit of Amba ji, devotees definitely visit this temple situated on the Gabbar hill.