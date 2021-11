Updated on: November 04, 2021 16:34 IST

Diwali Special: What is the auspicious time today? How to worship Lakshmi-Ganesh?

Today is the great festival of Diwali. This day is celebrated as the victory of good over evil. Today Bhagwati Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha are worshipped. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash what is the auspicious time today and how to worship Lakshmi-Ganesh.