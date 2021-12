Updated on: December 25, 2021 11:03 IST

Dec 25: Acharya Indu Prakash shares today's auspicious time

Today is the sixth day of Paush Krishna Paksha and Saturday. Shashthi Tithi will remain till 8.09 pm tonight. Preeti Yoga will remain till 11.24 am. Know today's auspicious time from Acharya Indu Prakash.