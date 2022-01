Updated on: January 18, 2022 10:46 IST

18 January 2022: Know today's auspicious time

Today is Pratipada Tithi and Tuesday of Magha Krishna Paksha. Pratipada Tithi will cross the whole day, the whole night today and will remain till 6.48 am tomorrow morning. Also today there will be Pushya Nakshatra. Pushya Nakshatra will cross the whole day today and will remain till 6.42 am tomorrow morning. Know today's auspicious time.