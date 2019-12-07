Sunday, December 08, 2019
     
Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 07, 2019 23:07 IST ]

Pakistan born writer and commentator Tarek Fatah contested Imran Khan's position as Prime Minister of Pakistan. Tarek Fatah said that Nawaz Sharif is the real elected PM of Pakistan and not Imran Khan. Tarek Fatah was speaking with India TV's Editor-In-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma in his iconic show Aap Ki Adalat.

