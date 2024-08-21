Updated on: August 21, 2024 23:05 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Why is former principal of RG Kar under Scanner?

Description: The case of the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata will be heard by the Supreme Court tomorrow at 10:30 am. The CBI is set to submit its investigation report to the Court in a sealed envelope. The report, which must be prepared by tonight, will detail the current stat