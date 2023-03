Updated on: March 24, 2023 23:50 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Rahul loses membership, what are the legal options now? , Rahul Gandhi Case

Today Rahul Gandhi's membership of the Lok Sabha ended...Today Rahul Gandhi became a former MP....Lok Sabha Secretariat formally issued its notification as well....When the notification came, Rahul Gandhi was in the Parliament itself. Then...a copy of the notification was sent to Rahul as well...