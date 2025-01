Updated on: January 02, 2025 23:18 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Is there confusion in RJD about Nitish?

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has offered Nitish Kumar to join him again on the occasion of New Year. Lalu Yadav has said that RJD's doors are open for Nitish Kumar. He also said that Nitish Kumar should also keep his doors open. Not only this, Lalu even said that Nitish Kumar may run away but the RJD