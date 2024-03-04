UP: Three dead, 2 injured, 3 missing as car plunges into canal in Bulandshahr; CM Yogi announces ex-gratia

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The accident occurred on Sunday night when the eight people in the car were returning from a wedding ceremony.

In a tragic incident, at least three people were killed and two others sustained injuries when a car fell into a canal in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on Sunday night (March 3). Additionally, three people are still missing after the accident. According to the information, the incident occurred when an eco car, returning from a wedding ceremony, lost control and fell into the canal due to rain.

Car was returning from a wedding ceremony

Rescue teams have been deployed to search for the missing people. There were a total of eight people in the car at the time of the accident. Giving details about the accident, the brother of a deceased said that eight people were returning from a wedding ceremony in Aligarh Pisawa to Sheikhpura. The journey was accompanied by rain, leading to the car plunging into a canal.

Upon receiving information of the incident, authorities including the District Magistrate, Senior Superintendent of Police, and other police personnel promptly arrived at the spot. An investigation into the matter is underway, while relief and rescue teams have been deployed to assist.

UP CM announces compensation

The police have proceeded with the necessary post-mortem procedures following the retrieval of the bodies. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has urged officials to treat the matter with utmost seriousness. Additionally, a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each has been announced for the families of deceased.

(Input: Varun Sharma from Bulandshahr)

ALSO READ: Delhi: 3 dead, 4 injured after speeding car collides with truck on Badarpur flyover