UP: Man gets stuck in Greater Noida’s housing society lift for two hours, rescued by milkman

A man residing in Greater Noida’s Leisure Park residential complex was rescued by a milkman after the former was stuck inside a lift for nearly two hours on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, according to a media report. The resident was identified as Prashant who arrived at the building at around 3 am after work. He entered the lift to go to the ninth floor of the building. Realising that the lift was stuck, he attempted to exit, however, the doors did not open. He was able to come out after a milkman opened the door from outside.

According to the report, Prashant was told that the lift had been repaired before the incident.

He asked the security guard to check if there were any issues with the lift. The guard too got trapped inside the lift as the buttons did not work.

Prashant said that he had informed the maintenance department about the lift but they said that they could not do anything as the elections for the committee were just some days away.

A similar incident to the one he confronted had already taken place earlier, he said.

