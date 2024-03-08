Friday, March 08, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Uttar Pradesh
  4. UP: Man gets stuck in Greater Noida’s housing society lift for two hours, rescued by milkman

UP: Man gets stuck in Greater Noida’s housing society lift for two hours, rescued by milkman

He asked the security guard to check if there were any issues with the lift. The guard too got trapped inside the lift as the buttons did not work.

Ashesh Mallick Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 Greater Noida Published on: March 08, 2024 11:43 IST
Greater Noida, Greater Noida lift, man gets stuck in lift
Image Source : FREEPIK Representative Image

A man residing in Greater Noida’s Leisure Park residential complex was rescued by a milkman after the former was stuck inside a lift for nearly two hours on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, according to a media report. The resident was identified as Prashant who arrived at the building at around 3 am after work. He entered the lift to go to the ninth floor of the building. Realising that the lift was stuck, he attempted to exit, however,  the doors did not open. He was able to come out after a milkman opened the door from outside.

According to the report, Prashant was told that the lift had been repaired before the incident.

He asked the security guard to check if there were any issues with the lift. The guard too got trapped inside the lift as the buttons did not work.

Prashant said that he had informed the maintenance department about the lift but they said that they could not do anything as the elections for the committee were just some days away.

A similar incident to the one he confronted had already taken place earlier, he said.

ALSO READ | Fire breaks out in two flats of residential society in Greater Noida | VIDEO

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Uttar Pradesh

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Uttar-pradesh News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement