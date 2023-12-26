Tuesday, December 26, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Uttar Pradesh
  4. Swami Prasad Maurya triggers controversy, says 'Hindu ek dharm nahi dhokha hai', SP distances itself

Swami Prasad Maurya triggers controversy, says 'Hindu ek dharm nahi dhokha hai', SP distances itself

This was not the first time Swami Prasad Maurya made controversial remarks on Hindu religion. Earlier, he demanded a ban on Ramcharitmanas drawing legal actions.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: December 26, 2023 12:07 IST
SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya
Image Source : X SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya

Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya once again made a controversial remark on the Hindu religion saying 'Hindu ek dharm nahi dhokha hai or kuchh logo ke liye dhandha hai' (Hindu is not a religion but a deception and a business for a few).

He cited the statements of the Supreme Court, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to support his argument. 

"Hindu ek dhokha hai...RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat has said twice that there is no religion called Hindu, instead, it is a way of living. Prime Minister Modi has also said that there is no Hindu religion. The sentiments don't get hurt when these people make such statements but if Swami Prasad Maurya says the same, it does," he said while addressing an event at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi on Monday.

Maurya, while addressing the Bahujan Samaj Rights Conference organized at Jantar Mantar, said only eight per cent people cannot form a government on their own. 

Dalits and OBC people become Hindus for votes but after coming to power they cease to be Hindus, he said.

"If these people had considered us as Hindus after coming to power, they would not have ended the reservation of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Class people. It means Hindu is a fraud," he added.

SP distances itself from the row

Reacting to Maurya's remark, Dimple Yadav, Mainpuri MP and wife of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, said her party does not support his statements.

Also read: Delhi airport witnesses flight delays as dense fog engulfs capital region: Details

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Uttar Pradesh

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Swami News

Latest News