Swami Prasad Maurya triggers controversy, says 'Hindu ek dharm nahi dhokha hai', SP distances itself

Follow us on Image Source : X SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya

Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya once again made a controversial remark on the Hindu religion saying 'Hindu ek dharm nahi dhokha hai or kuchh logo ke liye dhandha hai' (Hindu is not a religion but a deception and a business for a few).

He cited the statements of the Supreme Court, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to support his argument.

"Hindu ek dhokha hai...RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat has said twice that there is no religion called Hindu, instead, it is a way of living. Prime Minister Modi has also said that there is no Hindu religion. The sentiments don't get hurt when these people make such statements but if Swami Prasad Maurya says the same, it does," he said while addressing an event at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi on Monday.

Maurya, while addressing the Bahujan Samaj Rights Conference organized at Jantar Mantar, said only eight per cent people cannot form a government on their own.

Dalits and OBC people become Hindus for votes but after coming to power they cease to be Hindus, he said.

"If these people had considered us as Hindus after coming to power, they would not have ended the reservation of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Class people. It means Hindu is a fraud," he added.

SP distances itself from the row

Reacting to Maurya's remark, Dimple Yadav, Mainpuri MP and wife of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, said her party does not support his statements.

Also read: Delhi airport witnesses flight delays as dense fog engulfs capital region: Details