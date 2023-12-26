Delhi airport witnesses flight delays as dense fog engulfs capital region: Details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Delhi Airport sees 30 flights delayed as dense fog reduces visibility

As many as 30 flights have been delayed in both arrivals and departures including international and domestic flights at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday, airport authorities informed.

Delhi Airport issues advisory for passengers

The Delhi Airport also issued an alert stating while landing and takeoffs continue at the airport, flights that are not CAT III complaint will face issues.

“While landing and take-offs continue at Delhi airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted,” the Delhi airport's advisory read.

Fog envelops Delhi-NCR on third consecutive day

A layer of dense fog was witnessed over the Delhi-NCR region on Tuesday morning, as the temperature dropped to almost 7 degrees in the national capital, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The IMD today morning released satellite images showing a layer of fog spreading over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

On Monday, Delhi recorded The minimum temperature at 9.4 degrees Celsius. Visibility dropped to 125 meters in several parts of Delhi, and most parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) also experienced low visibility.

