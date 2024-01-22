'I know PM Modi is a tapasvi,' says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Ayodhya after Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha': Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed people after the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya.

Bhagwat acknowledges Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment but underscores the collective responsibility of citizens. He said, "PM Modi kept a strict fast before arriving here for Pran Pratishtha. I know him for long, he is a tapasvi. But he alone can't do it. Now we too must do our bit."

'India's pride returned'

"Today in Ayodhya, along with Ram Lalla, India's pride has also returned. Today's event has become a symbol that a 'naya Bharat', which will provide relief to the world from tragedies, will definitely come up," said the RSS chief.

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Bringing an end to the 500-year-long ‘exile’ of Lord Ram, the new idol of Ram Lalla, in its five-year-old form, was consecrated in Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Monday (January 22). Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were witness to the historic moment when the face of Ram Lalla was unveiled for the first time after its Pran Pratishtha.

The Prime Minister offered prayers to the deity and also performed ‘aarti’ on the occasion. He also performed 'Dandavat Pranam' at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya.

The rituals began at around 12 pm today after PM Modi arrived in Ayodhya. Excitement and enthusiasm reached the zenith across Ayodhya as the Prime Minister landed in the holy temple town for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.