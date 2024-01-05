On camera: Woman chased by stray dogs in Greater Noida apartment

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CCTV grab of dog accident

In a horrific incident, a woman was attacked by a pack of dogs in an apartment complex in Greater Noida. However, the woman was lucky to save herself after a security guard and two men chased away the dogs. In a video that has gone viral on social media, a group of three dogs can be seen attacking the woman at the Centurion Park Low Rise apartments.

As the woman entered the apartment complex located in Ecotech III, a dog could be seen barking and advancing towards her. Gradually, more dogs gathered at the spot and started chasing the women. The terrified woman tries to save herself by screaming but gets hurt by falling. After hearing her screams, a security guard and two men reached the spot and chased away the dog.

A domestic help working in a group housing society near Noida was bitten by a dog, prompting a police case against the pet-owner for negligence on Wednesday. The incident took place around 5 pm at the Galaxy Royal Society in Gaur City 2 area under the Bisrakh police station limits, they said.

The 34-year-old domestic help was bitten by a German Shepherd breed dog while she was waiting in the gallery of the 18th floor of Tower B of the society where she worked, according to the complaint lodged by her husband. The main door of the neighbouring apartment was ajar and the dog came out of the house, pouncing on the domestic help and leaving her severely injured before the pet-owner gained control on the canine.

-Rahul Thakur inputs