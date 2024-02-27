Tuesday, February 27, 2024
     
Meerut: 2 killed, 3 injured in tyre factory explosion, probe ordered

According to the police, the factory that caught fire after the explosion recycles used tyres, taking out oil and wires from them.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Meerut Updated on: February 27, 2024 13:30 IST
Two people were killed and three got injured in a massive explosion in a tyre factory in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.
 
"Two employees of a tyre factory in a village in Incholi area were killed and three injured when a boiler exploded," said the police.
 
The incident took place in Phitkari village around 5 am this morning.
 
While Shankar (30) and Praveen (22) were killed, the three workers injured were rushed to a hospital nearby and are in stable condition, Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan said.
 
According to the police, all five workers are residents of Kishorpura village in Incholi in Meerut district. The factory recycles used tyres, taking out oil and wires from them.
 
The initial investigations showed the boiler exploded due to excessive pressure. A further probe into the matter is underway, police said.
 
