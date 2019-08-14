U.S. Embassy India kick starts 73rd Independence Day celebrations with this viral video featuring Joshua Pollock

As India gears up to celebrate its 73rd Independence Day on 15th August 2019, citizens are already filled with emotions of patriotism and happiness. Currently, every Indian heart Is ready to go down the memory lane and remember the day when our country won freedom from the colonial rule. Markets and roads are already decorated with bright lights and tricolor can be seen at every corner. However, before India begins the celebration of Independence Day, U.S. Embassy India kick-started the celebrations in the most adorable way. Taking to Twitter, the official account of U.S, Embassy India shared a video and wrote, “One day is simply not enough to celebrate a country as diverse, & incredible as India..so why not begin the celebration of #IndependenceDay2019 a little early? Let’s kick things off w/ @arrahman’s Maa Tujhe Salaam, performed by Joshua Pollock & featuring you, the people of India!”

In the video, celebrated author Joshua Pollock can be seen playing the violin along with music composer AR Rahman’s song Maa Tujhe Salaam. The video features faces of many Indian citizens who can be seen smiling. The happiness of celebrating India’s 73rd Independence Day is quite evident from their faces. Check out the video here-

