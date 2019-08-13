Independence Day 2019: Tricolour paneer tikka to desserts, try these palatable dishes on patriotic day

Independence Day is one such festival that evokes the feeling patriotism in our hearts. Every year the festival is celebrated with great pomp and show however, there are few who consider it just a holiday. This year celebrate the patriotic day by indulging yourself in preparing some easy tricolour dishes. There are a lot of recipes that are available online that are easy as well as attractive. Celebrate the rich culture of our country by trying to experiment with Indian food.

This I-Day don’t sit idle with a TV remote in your hand and surprise your family members by these special menus featuring tricolour-themed dishes. For those who don’t love to cook, this Independence Day, a lot of restaurants will be providing with the special thali that you should definitely try out.

Check out five very popular tricolour-themed dishes that are palatable and will give your taste buds a patriotic spin.

Tricolour Biryani

Biryani is one such delicacy that every Indian love to eat. You can make it more special by adding a patriotic fervour to the dish and this can be done by using saffron and green colour in the rice. Not only this you can even prepare rice puddings as well.

Paneer Tikka

Paneer Tikka is the perfect snack to eat when you are chilling in the evening and on Independence Day too you can add colour to the cheese pieces. You will have one beautiful colours on your plate and two, flavourful meal for the day.

Tiranga Dhokla

Ever tried Dhokla in more than one colour? If not then you can make the most popular snack in the easiest way by adding three colours which will add a lot more fun to your tasteful experience.

Tricolour sandwich

It is probably the easiest of them all. You just have to add carrots and capsicums and you are done to celebrate the national flag.

Tricoloured Desserts

Any meal is incomplete without desserts and so on the special occasion it is important to eat sweet and you might get them at your nearby sweet shop or restaurant. There are many options that you can try like Barfi, Ghewar and Raj Bhog.