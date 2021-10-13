Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ANI Garba in PPE kits! Video of girls dancing during Navratri to spread COVID-19 awareness goes viral

It's the time of celebration in th country. People all across are enjoying the festivities of Navratri, Garba and Durga Puja. A lot of pictures and videos are coming in from various cities of people dancing and celebrating. Everyone is enjoying as various events are taking place keeping in mind the COVID-19 precautions. Garba-dance is being organized this time in Gujarat. A video from one of the events in Rajkot showing girls dancing while wearing PPE kits has gone viral on the internet. The organizers said that the girls did the same to make people aware of coronavirus.

Speaking to ANI, Rakshaben Boriya, organiser of the Garba said, "This Garba aims to spread awareness among the public about the COVID-19." The video shows girls all decked up in their PPE kits and masks and performing Garba on the folk song.

Have a look at the same here:

For those unversed about what happens during the event, the Garba devotees dressed in colorful traditional 'chaniya cholis' dance to folk tunes as an offering to Goddess Durga. It is performed generally during the evenings of the nine-day-long festival, which finally culminates into Dussehra.

Devotees danced in circles and celebrated the auspicious nine (nav) nights (ratri). Some of such events see live orchestra performing while folk singers serve as the essence in others.

Also known as Sharad Navratri, the occasion is believed to mark Goddess Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura, signifying the victory of good over evil.

-With ANI inputs