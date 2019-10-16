Wednesday, October 16, 2019
     
  Move over Alexa. This Bareilly man's bike has mini ATM that follows voice commands

Move over Alexa. This Bareilly man's bike has mini ATM that follows voice commands

Tarzan, Bareilly man's bike also has a music system that works as per air gesture commands.

New Delhi Published on: October 16, 2019 15:54 IST
 This Bareilly man's bike has a mini ATM

Desi jugaad can some time amaze you. Often, netizens are left awestruck with some indigenous engineering and techniques of desi people. Lately, a video of Bareilly man giving voice instructions to his bike Tarzan is doing the rounds on social media. 

Mohammed Sayeed, a ''self-trained electrician, stunt man, salesman, and an excellent crowd puller,'' as per YouTube description, has invented a bike that plays music and dispenses coins and that too on voice commands. Yes, Tarzan is with mini ATM and music system. Well, the music plays and stops as per air gesture commands.

The video went viral on social media as soon as it was shared by a user named Honey Saxena on YouTube. 

In the video, Mr Sayeed can be seen demonstrating how his red-coloured Tarzan operates on voice commands. He can be seen showing to onlookers how his bike plays music, takes off from stand, parks and even dispenses five-rupee coin on voice command.

The YouTube video has garnered over 34,000 views. Social media users are showering praises on the old man for his invention. Also, they can be seen asking him to get a patent for his unique idea. 

However, some also think that it is fake. ''This looks fake, how is voice recognition working that well. Moreover, there are lot my subtlety which are not explained like how gestures are being captured. Gosh looks fake, but I would love to proven wrong,'' commented another user.

 

