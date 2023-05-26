Youtuber Armaan Malik carries newborn son in travel bag, viral video outrages netizens

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Armaan Malik carries newborn son in travel bag

Trending News: Armaan Malik, a well-known YouTuber, and his unique family dynamics are once again in the spotlight. Despite the controversies surrounding him, Armaan remains committed to caring for his two wives, Payal Malik and Kritika Malik, especially during their recent pregnancies. Their joyous journey has now welcomed three new additions to their family, capturing the attention of their over 3.2 million subscribers.

Armaan Malik is no stranger to social media attention, and his latest video has caused quite a stir yet again. In the video, Armaan can be seen carrying his newborn son in a travel bag as he moves around the house. The baby is peacefully lying in the bag with a bit of cushioning under him and the bag wasn’t zipped. Armaan carries it while his wife Kritika walks beside him. He then swings the bag gently and puts it on the bed. This action, however, has sparked a heated debate among netizens, with many criticizing Armaan for what they perceive as irresponsible behaviour.

"Bachche jyada ho gye h to sambhale nhi ja rhe isliye inhe khilona samjh rakha h," a user commented. "Inhone content k liye bache paida kre hai," another user wrote. "Ye logo ne har cheez ko khel bana ke rakh dia hai," a third added, while a fourth user remarked, "One month ka baby hain..reham karlo bhai." "Inlogo ne bacche ko khilona samjh rakha hai baapre pata nahi aage kya kya dekhne ko milega," a fifth expressed.

Watch the viral video here:

New Additions to the Family:

On April 6, 2023, Kritika gave birth to a baby boy named Zaid Malik. On April 26, 2023, Armaan and Payal Malik celebrated the arrival of twins, sharing the wonderful news with their followers on social media. The couple already has a child together named Chirayu Malik. Soon after the delivery, Kritika Malik, Armaan's second wife, visited the hospital to bless the newborn. A video capturing this momentous occasion was shared on their respective social media profiles.

About Armaan Malik:

For those unfamiliar with his story, Armaan Malik initially married Payal in 2011, and they have a child named Chirayu Malik. Later, in 2018, Armaan married Payal's best friend, Kritika, without divorcing his first wife. Since then, the four of them have harmoniously shared a household. The news of both wives, Kritika and Payal, being pregnant simultaneously took the internet by surprise in December 2022.

