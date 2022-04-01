World's first air-purifying headphone by Dyson is April Fools joke for netizens; memes flood Twitter

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/JAONSVAN Dyson introduces world's first air-purifying headphones, but Twitter users are not convinced

What is probably one of the most novel innovations by Dyson appears to be an April Fools joke to the Internet. Global consumer electronics firm Dyson on Wednesday unveiled the world's first air-purifying headphones that simultaneously deliver pure audio and pure air. The company's first wearable purifier, the Zone is a set of noise cancelling, high fidelity over-ear headphones which simultaneously deliver immersive sound to the ears, and purified airflow to the nose and mouth.

But Twitter users are not convinced if it's a real thing. Dyson, in a tweet, had to clarify that it is a real product. But that didn't stop Twitterati to share memes and jokes about it.

Originally a snorkel-like clean air mouthpiece paired with a backpack to hold the motor and inner workings, the air-purifying headphones evolved dramatically over its six years in development.

According to the company, the airflow pathways and visor design are central to delivering pure air.

Taking inspiration from the shape and design of a horse's saddle, the Dyson Zone is engineered to distribute weight over the sides of the head, rather than on the top.

The headphones have been engineered by teams across the UK, Singapore, Malaysia and China, with a particular focus on software on South East Asia campuses.

The Dyson Zone air-purifying headphones will be available globally from autumn and full product specification and further details on availability will be announced in the coming months, said the company.

--with agency inputs