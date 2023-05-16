Women recreate Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor’s iconic dance off from Dil To Pagal Hai. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Women recreate Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor’s iconic dance off

Trending News: Tanvi Geetha Ravishankar, a popular influencer, has once again captivated social media with her latest dance video. This time, she teamed up with standup comedian Anjana Bapat to recreate the iconic Bollywood song "The Dance Of Envy," originally performed as a dance off by Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor from the film Dil To Pagal Hai. Their infectious energy and impressive dance moves are a delightful blast from the past, evoking nostalgic memories of the 90s and inspiring viewers to embrace their love for dance.

In the video shared on Instagram, Tanvi and Anjana flawlessly recreate the song's iconic choreography, dressed in matching outfits resembling those worn by Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor originally in the song. The movie, a romantic musical featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar, showcased a captivating dance face-off between the two leading actresses. Since its recent release, the video has garnered over 129k views, 14k likes with the numbers continuing to rise. Viewers have been leaving their thoughts in the comments section, expressing their admiration and appreciation for the duo's killer performance.

One Instagram user wrote, “The Dance of AnVi has lit insta today…” Another commenter described the video as a source of inspiration, emphasizing how gracefully the dancers portrayed the piece and how it resonated with their own journey as a plus-size person who loves to dance. “Queeensss,” a third user commented.

Watch the viral video here:

In the heartfelt caption, Tanvi Geetha Ravishankar expressed her admiration for Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor, tagging Madhuri Dixit and urging others to join in wishing her a happy birthday. She also dedicated the video to all the 90s babies who have danced to "The Dance Of Envy" in front of their mirrors, encouraging them to celebrate their love for Madhuri Dixit, dance, and their bodies.

