Woman stuns the internet by swimming 36 Km from Worli Sea Link to Gateway of India | Watch

Everyday, individuals are achieving remarkable milestones that extend beyond conventional career paths. A recent video of woman swimming 36 km from the Worli Sea Link to the Gateway of India in Mumbai. Ever since the video was posted, it has stunned the netizens.The clip was shared on Instagram by user Sucheta Deb Burman and wrote in the caption, “Exploring 36 kms of Mumbai in my way”. The vide has more than six lakh views and many even took to the comment section of the post to express their thoughts on the video. Several users were in utter awe of her.\

An individual wrote, “How was the experience? You are great, keep going, keep growing”. A second added, “Unbelievable! This is inspirational”. A third user shared, “Truly inspiring, clear example of where there is will there is a way”. Can really see your passion for swimming. Many more milestones to come. Wish you all the very best in your future endeavours. Just want to say last one word for you Ma’am-G.O.A.T”. A fourth added, “Wow. That’s very amazing. Open water swimming for 36 km is amazing.” A fifth commented, “You are magical, more power and more respect, got me goosebumps.

Similar to this, in February 2021, a 12-year-old girl too swam from the Bandra-Worli Sea Link to the Gateway of India. Jiya Ria, who was Autistic Spectrum Disorder, swam for eight hours and forty minutes. For her accomplishment, she even received a trophy and a certificate.

