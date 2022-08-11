Woman spends whopping Rs 48 lakh on surgery to look like Kim Kardashian; result will shock you

Follow us on Image Source : CHERRI LEE / SWNS Trending news

Woman named Cherrie Lee from South Korea has spent a whopping amount to look like actress Kim Kardashian. She is a part time English teacher. The 28 years old whose birth name is Hanbyeol idolizes the American reality show star and believes that she is 'the most beautiful woman in the world'. Interestingly, Cherrie Lee has spent almost Rs 48 lakh on 15 surgeries including three Brazilian butt lifts, two breast augmentations, a cheekbone surgery, uncountable facial surgeries and treatments ever since she was 20 years old.

She revealed that people are now not able to recognize that she hails from South Korea. Talking to a daily portal, Irsih Mirror, she said, "Kim has always been an inspiration to me and she's the most beautiful woman in the world, in my eyes. I actually look like a completely different person now to before - I look Western, and some of my Korean family don't even recognise me any more."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIM KARDASHIANKim Kardashian

She added, "I know when to stop and I'm not planning any more surgeries now - I have achieved the look I always wanted. I don't regret a single procedure and I'd do it all again the same - my only regret is why didn't I do it sooner."

Talking about the source of money and how she could manage the expenses of all these surgeries, Lee mentioned that her parents have been supportive and helped her.

"I'm so grateful that not one procedure I had done went wrong because I know that can happen," she said.

This is not the first time a woman spent a huge amount to look like none other than Kim Kardashian. Previously, a Brazilian model named Jennifer Pamplona spent Rs 4.78 crore to match the beauty standards of Kim Kardashian. She underwent more than 40 cosmetic procedures over a period of 12 years to look like Kim Kardashian.

