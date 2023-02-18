Cat saved from quake-hit Turkey refuses to leave rescuer's side. Watch viral clip

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SOULSEEDZFORALL Cat saved from quake-hit Turkey refuses to leave rescuer's side

Turkey and Syria were hit by a massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake over a week ago, resulting in an estimated 41,000 fatalities. Search and rescue workers have been tirelessly working to save as many lives as possible, and have also been finding pets under the rubble and attempting to rescue them. Amidst these efforts, a video has surfaced online showing a rescued cat in Turkey who has formed a close bond with its rescuers.

The feline has been following them wherever they go and was even captured on video perched on a rescuer's shoulder, receiving air kisses. Some netizens in the comments section have suggested that the cat may still be traumatized by the earthquake and is seeking comfort and safety from its rescue.

The clip was initially shared on Reddit by user @u/tinyblackberry but has also gone viral on Twitter, where it has received over 794k views. "Poor buddy is probably terrified still and latching onto the sense of safety and security of staying with the rescuers," a user commented. "He's so appreciated! Fireman got himself a best friend," another user wrote.

Watch the viral video here:

ALSO READ: Baby rescued from rubble 128 hours after Turkey earthquake adorably smiles in viral video. Watch

Read More Trending News