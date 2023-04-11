Viral AI-generated images show how Taj Mahal was built & a letter from Shah Jahan!

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM AI-generated images show how Taj Mahal was built

Trending News: The trend of using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to create mesmerizing art has taken over social media by storm. Artists all around the world are utilizing this technology to produce unique and unimaginable results, that instantly capture the internet's attention. Recently, an artist named Jyo John Mulloor shared a series of AI-generated visuals that depicted the construction of the Taj Mahal. The images were created using the AI image generator Midjourney.

The pictures showed the various stages of the monument's construction, with workers visible in the background. The initial images displayed the mausoleum under construction without its iconic minarets, while the last one depicted the Taj Mahal in its current form, showcasing all its architectural grandeur. The caption accompanying the post read, "A glimpse into the past! Shah Jahan's incredible legacy, the Taj Mahal, captured during its construction. Grateful to have these rare photos and his permission letter to share with you all."

The post received an overwhelmingly positive response from Instagram users, with one user commenting, "Love it! And the letter.. What a touch! What an imagination. You are bringing it all alive. Love from India." Another user remarked, "Lovely form to show your imagination," while a third added, "That's just incredible." The images were so realistic that people couldn't believe they were not real.

Take a look at the viral post here:

The Taj Mahal, built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his wife Mumtaz, is an epitome of beauty and grandeur. The construction of this magnificent monument began in 1631 and was completed in 1653. It is made of pristine Makrana marble and is considered one of the Seven Wonders of the World. British painter William Hodges once said about the Taj Mahal, "It appears like a perfect pearl on an azure ground. The effect is such I have never experienced from any work of art."

Recently, another artist named Gokul Pillai used Midjourney to create images of the world's wealthiest people living in slums. The post featured billionaires like Donald Trump, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, and Jeff Bezos, among others. The use of AI technology to create art has opened up new avenues for artists to explore their creativity and produce breathtaking results.

Read More Trending News