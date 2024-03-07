Saudi Arabia's first male robot allegedly touches female reporter inappropriately, controversy erupts | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : X/@INTCONFUSED Saudi Arabia's first male robot during the event.

A video featuring Saudi Arabia's first male robot has sparked controversy on social media after some users accused the humanoid of behaving inappropriately towards a female reporter. The footage garnered mixed reactions, with some attributing the incident to a potential malfunction or programmed movement.

The video, showcasing the humanoid, captured attention online, igniting a heated debate among netizens. Shared by an X user, the clip quickly gained traction, amassing over 840,000 views and nearly 8,900 likes within a day of its posting. The incident, which occurred during the robot's debut appearance, drew sharp reactions from viewers.

Commenters expressed diverse opinions regarding the robot's actions. While some condemned the robot's behaviour, labelling it as inappropriate, others defended the humanoid, suggesting technical glitches or misinterpretations of the situation.

"Coded to be a creep!" remarked one user, echoing concerns over the robot's conduct.

"This is the fault of humans, not the robot," countered another, attributing the incident to miscommunication.

"Who trained AI for the exhibition?" questioned a third, probing the process behind the robot's programming.

"I think it just malfunctioned," opined a fourth, highlighting the possibility of technical errors.

The humanoid was unveiled during the second edition of DeepFast in Riyadh, according to reports by the Siasat Daily. Designed as a national project to showcase Saudi Arabia's advancements in artificial intelligence, he made his debut with a voice reportedly modelled after Al Arabiya broadcaster Nayef Al-Ahmari, as reported by news outlet Al Arabiya.

