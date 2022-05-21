Sadhguru reaches the halfway milestone of his 'Save Soil' journey | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SADHGURU Sadhguru has been spreading awareness on soil degradation

Highlights Sadhguru has travelled many international locations on bike as part of Save Soil movement

Sadhguru will be reaching India at May end and will travel across the country for another month

His aim is to spread awareness about soil degradation

Spiritual guru Sadhguru has embarked on a journey to 'save the soil'. He started off as a lone motorcyclist in March and his journey has hit the half-way mark. In the last 50 days, Sadhguru has ridden through most of Europe, parts of central Asia as well as the Middle East to bring the focus on the dire need to Save Soil. Sadhguru is a man on a mission with a 100-day, 30,000 km journey to 'save soil' and create awareness on the dire need of soil conservation. With 52 per cent of the agricultural lands already degraded, the soil crisis in the world needs urgent attention.

In his commitment to the cause, Sadhguru has been riding through extremely risky conditions, including snow, sand storms, rain and sub-zero temperatures. During the journey, he has met political leaders, soil experts, citizens, media personnel and influencers in each country. He has extensively discussed with them the urgency to address soil extinction.

Receiving a resounding response, the Save Soil movement has already touched over 2 billion people, with 72 nations agreeing to act to Save Soil.

“Soil is not our property, it is a legacy that has come to us from previous generations, and we must pass it on as living soil to future generations," said Sadhguru. Here are the glimpses of the first 50 days of Save Soil Movement:

Sadhguru has already ridden in Birmingham, London, The Hague, Amsterdam, Berlin, Prague, Vienna, Ljubljana, Rome, Geneva, Paris, Brussels, Cologne, Frankfurt, Bratislava, Budapest, Belgrade, Sofia, Bucharest, Istanbul, Tbilisi, Baku, Amman, Tel Aviv, Riyadh and Manama. Currently in Dubai, Sadhguru will be reaching India at the end of May, and will travel across the country till June 21.

