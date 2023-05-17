Musician's Veena rendition of Arijit Singh's Apna Bana Le mesmerizes netizens. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Veena rendition of Arijit Singh's Apna Bana Le

Trending News: Indian classical music has a rich and diverse heritage that spans centuries. Its mesmerizing melodies and intricate rhythms have captivated music lovers around the world. From the realm of Indian classical music, a video is going viral that features a veena cover of the popular song Apna Bana Le by Arijit Singh.

The video, which was shared on Instagram by a talented musician and medical student named Kushala, quickly caught the attention of music enthusiasts everywhere. In the clip, Kushala skillfully plays the soothing melody on the veena, a traditional Indian stringed instrument. Originally composed by Sachin-Jigar and sung by the duo along with Arijit Singh, the song is already immensely popular. However, Kushala's unique interpretation on the veena has garnered significant attention and appreciation.

The reel has amassed over 35.8k views and 5800 likes so far, and netizens couldn't help but express their delight and admiration in the comments section. Comments poured in from music lovers across borders, with one user exclaiming, "Wow, it's amazing!" Another enthusiastic listener wrote, "On fire! Sounds so good!" Even a user from Pakistan took a moment to appreciate Kushala's talent and skills, saying, "Fan from Pakistan, I really appreciate your talent and skills."

Watch the viral video here:

