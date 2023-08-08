Mumbai Police uses Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 for traffic awareness campaign | Video

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2's traffic advisory post

Dream Girl 2: Raaj Shaandilyaa's directorial, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in key roles is a highly-anticipated comedy film. The makers recently unveiled a fascinating and entertaining trailer that offers a glimpse into the quirky and entertaining world of Ayushmann Khurrana aka Pooja. Seems like not only fans but Mumbai police too is high on the fever of 'Dream Girl 2' as they used it to spread awareness about traffic.

Taking to their social media handles, Mumbai Police posted a traffic awareness video. They used the famous song ‘Dil Ka Telephone’ from Dream Girl as a way to spread traffic awareness.

Looking at the video, it seems that the idea was to spread the message of avoiding calls while driving and to ensure safety, and the Mumbai Police shared a video in which it is seen that a guy talking on a mobile phone crosses the traffic rules and changes the path after seeing the traffic police on the other side.

Mumbai Police with a dialogue from ‘Dream Girl 2’ captioned the video, "Aaj woh apni life ka sabse dangerous performance dene ja raha hai,”? The consequence could be a lot more dangerous! Dream Girl's Call? Dont Make It A Nightmare For All! #DontAvoid WarningBells #CallOfSafety #RoadSafety"

About Dream Girl 2

‘Dream Girl 2' is the sequel to the highly successful film, 'Dream Girl', which was released in 2019. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, and Manjot Singh Abhishek Banerjee, Manoj Joshi, and Annu Kapoor in prominent roles, and the film is set to hit the cinemas on August 25, 2023.

Much like its first instalment, Dream Girl 2 follows a love story but this time it's set in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura. A small-town boy falls in love with Pari, however, his double life is an obstacle to his love life. The project is backed by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms. Dream Girl 2 was slated for its theatrical release in July, however, it got postponed. The first instalment featured Nushrratt Bharuccha, Abhishek Banerjee, Raj Bhansali, Nidhi Bisht, and Vijay Raaz in key roles.

