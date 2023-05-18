Lions hunt prey right in front of safari jeeps in Africa, tourists stop to watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Lions hunt wildebeest

Trending News: Lions are known for their remarkable hunting abilities, and a recent viral video captures their hunting prowess in action. The video, which was initially shared a few years ago but resurfaced on Twitter, has gone viral. In the video, two lions can be seen engaged in a hunt, with a wildebeest as their target. The scene unfolds with the majestic big cats facing off against the wildebeest, and within seconds, the lionesses swiftly move in for the kill. The hunt that took place right in front of safari cars was caught on camera by tourists at the Serengeti Park in Tanzania.

Since its reposting on May 15, the video has garnered a significant amount of traction on Twitter. It has amassed over 766k views, 5400 likes and continues to draw more attention. In addition to the views, the video has received numerous likes and comments from viewers. While some netizens found the encounter intriguing, others expressed their discontent about the presence of multiple tourist vehicles in the vicinity.

Twitter users had diverse reactions to the video. One user commented, "That lion got him on the sleeper hold and he was done." Another user remarked, "They work together so well," highlighting the coordinated effort of the lions during the hunt. A third user added, "One lioness puts on the show, the other one starts collecting donations from the tourists." Meanwhile, a fourth user voiced their concern, stating, "The trucks need to get out," indicating their dissatisfaction with the presence of the tourist vehicles.



