Jhendaya, Tom Homecoming to Nickwa: Zomato’s hilarious shoutout to Indian paps is unmissable!

For the past few days, there have been videos of Indian paps getting confused with the names of Hollywood actors, who were present for the grand opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). Netizens cant stop themselves form sharing the fun videos where paps are pronouncing the wrong names and addressing Zendaya, Tom Holland, Gigi Hadid, and Nick Jonas among others at NMACC. Also, many called them the true stars of the evening. Now food delivery app Zomato has shared a hilarious post on Instagram addressing the same.

They shared a picture that featured two cups with the names ‘Jhendaya’ and ‘Tom Homecoming’. If you’ve seen the viral clips, you can definitely relate to the joke. They also called him 'makdi man' and 'Tommy'. Netizens couldn’t stop laughing and commented, "I bet you can hear ‘Aee Tommy’,"Another said, "Nothing can top ‘Jija sharmaaa gayewwww."

Many videos circulated on Instagram and Twitter had paps calling Spider Man actors Zendaya as Jhendaya and Tom Holland as Tom Homecoming. They also addressed Nick Jonas as Nikwa and when he decided not to pose with Priyanka Chopra, the paps said, "Jija ji sharma gaye (Nick Jonas (brother-in-law is feeling sky)). In another incident, they confused Gigi with Shakira.

