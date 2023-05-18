Disturbing clip from Hindi TV serial shows character transforming into monkey man, Internet reacts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Divya Drishti monkey man

Trending News: Get ready to roll on the floor laughing because Hindi TV serials have officially lost their marbles! You thought spiders and snake women were enough, right? Well, hold onto your seats because things just got a whole lot crazier. Brace yourself for a mind-boggling video that's going viral and it involves...wait for it...a giant monkey-man! Yep, you heard that correctly. No, this is not some weird joke we're playing on you. It's the real deal!

In this gem of a clip from a Star Plus show called Divya Drishti, a character undergoes a transformation that defies all logic and reason. Suddenly, before your very eyes, he turns into a full-fledged monkey-man. And guess what? He even lets out a mighty roar, which sends everyone into a frenzy. Talk about turning your living room into a jungle! Now, you might be wondering how on earth this mind-boggling metamorphosis took place. Well, it all started with a woman wielding a damru. Yes, you heard it right again. Apparently, the Icchadari Bandar’ wasn't too thrilled with her musical skills, so he decided to grace us with his presence.

And that's not all. This monkey-man with a really scary face, in all his furry glory, decides to go on a rampage and attacks everyone in the house. Why? Your guess is as good as ours. Maybe he was upset that they didn't have any bananas or mangoes in the fruit basket. Who knows? Of course, the internet couldn't handle the absurdity of it all. Netizens were left dumbfounded and had a field day sharing their thoughts on the viral clip.

Watch the viral video here:

The video posted on Instagram by a page that regularly shares such bizarre clips from TV shows has received over 492k views and 12k likes. One user couldn't help but exclaim, "What's the meaning of all this? Are these people making a serial or running a zoo?" It's a valid question, to be honest. Another user asked, “Man wtf did I just watch.” A third user chimed in, comparing the monkey-man madness to a more sensible option. "I'd rather watch Chhota Bheem. At least that makes more sense!" And hey, if a cartoon show about a little boy with extraordinary powers seems more logical, then you know we've entered a whole new dimension of absurdity. "Bhai ye bandar to urr b skta hai sher ki awaz b nikal skta hai," a fourth user pointed out.

Who knows what other surprises desi daily soaps have in store for us? One thing's for sure: the laughs will keep on coming!

Read More Trending News