Gordon Ramsay's reaction to his lookalike cake leaves netizens ROFL-ing l Watch viral video

Gordon Ramsay is one of the most influential chefs who belongs from the United Kingdom. He owns several restaurant chains under his name called ‘Gordon Ramsay Restaurants’. He is also known for his bluntness, fiery temper, and strict demeanour. Ramsay has won several awards for his cooking skills. The 55-year-old chef is an active social media user as well. He often shares his reaction videos on others' cooking skills. Very recently, he came across a video which blew away his mind.

Ramsay took to his Instagram account and shared a video of a photo fondant cake that looked just like him. The celebrity chef appeared to be confused about how to react as he seemed scared and confused altogether. The fondant cake exactly resembled him, from the lines on his face to his hair. In the caption, he wrote, “What in the fondant is that?!?”

The split-screen video shows Ramsay on the left side reacting to the cake while the woman making the cake is on the right side of the screen. The woman can be seen making the cake stepwise. It blew the chef's mind as he saw his sculpture made in front of his eyes. In the video, he was heard saying, “What's that? No, no, oh no. what in the, no - I'm dead!”. He was seen in a shocking state as the cake resembled him exactly from the colour of his skin to his hairstyle.

The video is grabbing many eyeballs on the internet. Netizens are leaving their hilarious reactions on the video. One user wrote, “LMFAO! OMG I love you, Gordon”. Another said, “i think it's funny how "gordon" is "flabbergasted" at a "cake" of "him", “Nooo, I’m dead!!” wrote the third user.

Other than this, Gordon Ramsay is frequently seen giving reactions to many other videos on Instagram. Lately, he was seen tasting some chocolate made by an American YouTuber and his reaction went viral on the internet.

