Sandwich, burger as prasad at Chennai Temple has got youth lined up as devotees

A temple in Chennai is offering fast food as prasad

Sandwich and burgers are everyone's favourite fast food items. Having them on the go is easy and does not create much fuss. Now, in the age of fast food, a Chennai temple has abandoned the use of traditional prasad for the devotees and switched to sandwiches and burgers. It must be an excellent experience to blend the devotional experience with the gastric by visiting this temple as soon as possible.

No traditional prasad served here

The temple is the Jaya Durga Peetham temple located in Padappai, Chennai. Here, the devotees get brownies, burgers, and sandwiches in prasad. The founder of the temple is a herbal oncologist. Hygiene is the priority of those making the dishes at this temple. The offerings here are certified by FSSAI, the body that keeps food quality in check. The person from the temple authority said that the expiry date is written on sandwiches and burgers offered to people as prasad.

Temple gets a modern look

The temple has been modernised and afterward, the prasad has also been upgraded to suit the more youthful needs. The traditional prasad served consists of mostly the local food items. In the modern temple, the kitchen is automated and continues to serve the visitors with this unique prasad. The new technique has generated a lot of curiosity and eyeballs among the locals and the neighbouring areas and the name is spreading fast.

In this temple, there is a special facility for the regular devotees too. For those who come here often, their date of birth and name remains on the record. When the devotees visit the temple on their birthday, cakes are prepared as prasad on that day and are distributed among all the devotees.

