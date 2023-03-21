Tuesday, March 21, 2023
     
Delhi earthquake memes take over Twitter after strong tremors, netizens say 'sab hila dala re baba’

Strong tremors were felt in the Delhi-NCR region on Tuesday night, startling people. The earthquake sparked a meme fest on social media.

India TV Trending Desk Edited By: India TV Trending Desk New Delhi Updated on: March 21, 2023 23:20 IST
Delhi earthquake memes take over Twitter
Image Source : TWITTER/HIMANSHUPAREEK Delhi earthquake memes take over Twitter

Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: After tremors shook buildings and people on Tuesday night, memes quickly took over Twitter. After a 6.5 magnitude earthquake hit India, worried netizens found humor on Twitter, WhatsApp and Instagram. According to reports, the earthquake's epicentre was in Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region. 

Tremors were felt in Turkmenistan, India, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, China, Afghanistan, and Kyrgyzstan. Many logged in to their Twitter accounts to confirm with one another if there was an earthquake, which was followed by jokes and memes flooding the social media platform. Many took inspiration from songs and scenes in Bollywood to explain their experience.

The depth of the earthquake was nearly 156 km, according to the National Center for Seismology. "Earthquake of Magnitude:6.6, Occurred on 21-03-2023, 22:17:27 IST, Lat: 36.09 & Long: 71.35, Depth: 156 Km ,Location: 133km SSE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," the National Center for Seismology tweeted. 

The tremors were felt in several states in North and central India. People in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and some cities of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh were seen outside their homes with their kids. Panic-stricken people started screaming when the earthquake hit residential areas. 

People living in skyscrapers came out in panic as their buildings shook following the strong tremors in several cities in India and Pakistan. People gathered outside their apartments in Delhi-NCR. Metro services in Delhi-NCR were put on halt as a precautionary measure.

