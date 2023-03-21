TikTok star Jehane Thomas dies at 30, days after complaining about persistent migraines

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JEHANE_X TikTok star Jehane Thomas

Trending News: Jehane Thomas, a popular TikTok star, passed away at the age of 30 after complaining of persistent migraines for several months. Jehane had previously shared on her Instagram that she had been diagnosed with Optic Neuritis. The news of her passing was shared by her friend Alyx Reast on a GoFundMe page created to financially support Jehane’s two young sons, Isaac and Elijah. As of March 20, the page has raised over £12,000 with over 700 donations.

Jehane frequently updated her followers about her physical health on social media. In a post shared on March 12, Jehane revealed that she had spent six days in the hospital and was finally back home with her boys. She shared a selfie with them and expressed how challenging the week had been both physically and mentally.

Take a look at the post here:

In another post, Jehane shared that her migraines had been attributed to stress for the past two years before she was diagnosed with Optic Neuritis. The condition caused swelling of the optic nerve and the pressure in her head would take her off her feet.

Jehane’s passing is a loss to her family, friends, and fans. The GoFundMe page created for her sons serves as a way for her loved ones to receive support during this difficult time.

Read More Trending News