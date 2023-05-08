College girl wearing saree grooves to Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai, students go crazy. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM College girl wearing saree grooves to Choli Ke Peeche

Trending News: The world of social media has become captivated by the enchanting allure of dance videos. Whether showcasing classical forms or grooving to contemporary beats, these videos have a way of mesmerizing and entertaining viewers like never before. Among the latest sensations to grace our screens is a viral video featuring a woman dancing to the iconic Bollywood song Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai from the 1993 action drama film Khal Nayak.

Instagram user Kanika Gopal, an engineer, dancer, and artist, shared this remarkable performance with the world, accompanied by a heartfelt caption: "These 4 years were unbearable but this place (stage) helped me get through it. It made me what I am today." Dressed in a stunning hot pink saree, Gopal's graceful movements and flawless dance technique left the audience in awe, earning her resounding cheers and applause.

Since its upload on April 3, the video has rapidly accumulated over 1 million views, with the numbers continuing to rise. Alongside the impressive view count, the share has also garnered hundreds of thousands of likes and comments. Those who have witnessed this captivating performance have been quick to express their admiration. Comments flooded in, praising Gopal's extraordinary talent and stage presence. One individual remarked, "Thisss... You owned the saree, owned the stage, owned the song...aur kuch rehta hai kya" (is there anything left). Another exclaimed, "Omgggg...you nailed it dude." Words like "perfection," "amazing," and "slayed" filled the comment section, illustrating the impact Gopal's dance has had on netizens.

Watch the viral video here:

