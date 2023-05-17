Amitabh Bachchan shares hilarious video of man using hair like fan, leaves netizens in splits

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Amitabh Bachchan shares funny video

Trending News: As the summer heat continues to rise, we all yearn for a portable fan or some sort of cooling relief. Amitabh Bachchan regularly shares captivating content on social media. Recently, the Bollywood legend shared a video where a man can be seen using his own unique cooling system by transforming his ponytail into a makeshift fan.

In the clip, a man is walking down the street, swinging his long tuft of hair behind him round and round with each step. The Shahenshah cleverly connected the video to the scorching summer weather, stating, "...in the heat of the day, he carries his own fan to cool off." Within just a few hours of posting, the video has garnered over 4.4 million views and over 500k likes.

Netizens found the video absolutely hilarious and shared their reactions in the comments section. One viewer humorously remarked, "Road pe chalne wala helicopter", while another praised Big B's sense of humour, exclaiming, "Omg, incredible sense of humour, sir." A third individual compared it to the cartoon show Doremon saying, “Lagta h doremon dekh ke aya h is leye balo ko bambu-copter samjh ke udna chata h..” A fourth user joked, “May be your true fan.” Another user jokingly commented, “Amazing ! Pray he doesn’t take off !!!!!”

Watch the viral video here:

However, not all reactions were positive. An individual, seemingly disappointed in Amitabh Bachchan's actions, commented, "Sir dusro ka majak udana achi baat nhi hai. Aap gyani hai aapse aisi umid nhi thi" (Sir, you should not make fun of others. You are educated, did not expect this from you).

Read More Trending News